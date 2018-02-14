Apple said it wants to become 'cash neutral' - which could be a huge boost for earnings

Apple's earnings could pop as much as 30 percent higher than current estimates — if the company buys back 10 percent of its shares each year over the next several years.

That's one of several likely scenarios for America's most valuable public company as it aims to fulfill its previously mentioned plan of becoming "cash neutral," according to UBS. Apple is likely to spend almost all of its cash on share buybacks, and potentially increased dividend yields, by 2023, UBS analyst Steven Milunovich wrote in a Wednesday research note.

Apple's shareholder meeting this week rekindled speculation about how the tech giant will spend its $285.1 billion cash hoard, which can now be deployed in the U.S. at a cheaper tax rate.

When prodded on the topic, executives told investors that an update would be coming in April, and that the board was committed to an annual dividend. But they didn't go into detail, other than noting that CEO Tim Cook is "not really a fan" of special one-time payouts.