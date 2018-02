In Asia, stocks were mixed as investors anxiously awaited the release of a U.S. inflation report which could soothe, or exacerbate, fears of faster interest rate hikes.

On the corporate front, Credit Suisse reported a net loss of 983 million Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) for 2017 on Wednesday. Switzerland's second-largest bank attributed U.S. tax write-downs for its third consecutive annual loss.

Meanwhile, France's Credit Agricole posted a 33 percent jump in profits for the final three months of 2017, as its investment banking unit outperformed in challenging market conditions.

Germany's ThyssenKrupp also reported earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening bell. The industrial and technology group said first-quarter operating profit had risen by more than a third amid a recovery in its steel unit.

On the data front, the euro area is expected to report industrial production numbers and a second reading of gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate figures at around 10 a.m. London time.