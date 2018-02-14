    ×

    Mitt Romney set to announce his Utah Senate bid: NBC News

    • Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney will announce his campaign for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Orrin Hatch, NBC News reports.
    • Romney will announce the bid in a video message on Thursday, sources tell NBC.
    • The 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts has long been rumored to want the seat being vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch.
    Mitt Romney will announce on Thursday his bid for Utah's up-for-grabs U.S. Senate seat, sources close to the 2012 Republican presidential nominee told NBC News.

    The announcement will be in a video message rather than a large-scale rally or kick-off event, according to NBC. Romney's first live campaign speech will be given at the Utah County Lincoln Day dinner on Friday night, sources told NBC.

    In a Feb. 1 tweet, Romney said he would make an announcement about the Utah race by late this week. He did not specify at the time whether he would be vying for the seat — but a link to mittromney.com included in the tweet invites visitors to "Join Team Mitt."

    Romney will be campaigning for the seat soon to be vacated by 83-year-old retiring Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch.

    Romney, the 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts, has long been rumored to want the seat. Romney, a practicing Mormon, is heavily favored in Utah, a strongly Republican state with a large and influential Mormon population.

    During the 2016 presidential campaign, Romney spoke out openly against then-candidate Donald Trump. In a March 3, 2016, speech, Romney called Trump a "phony," a "fraud" and a "con artist" who would erode conservative values.