OPEC will be forced to 'play second fiddle' to the US in 2018, analyst says

U.S. shale producers are churning out crude oil at such a relentless pace that the country will soon become the most influential player in the energy market, according to an analyst.

"Few can dispute that 2017 belonged to OPEC after it successfully reasserted its pricing influence over the oil market," Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said in a research note Wednesday.

"This year, however, its production curbs will increasingly have to make do with playing second fiddle to a Texas-sized wave of U.S. shale growth," he added.