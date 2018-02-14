Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: HLT, TAP, WYN, TGT, MET & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Hilton Worldwide – The hotel operator reported adjusted quarterly profit of 54 cents per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts, jumping 24 percent from a year earlier on greater booking volume at higher prices.

Molson Coors – The beer brewer came in 6 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. Molson Coors said it was pleased with its 2017 performance given challenging market conditions.

Wyndham Worldwide – Wyndham earned an adjusted $1.49 per share for its latest quarter, 14 cents a share above estimates. Its revenue came in below forecasts. Wyndham also announced a 14 percent dividend increase to 66 cents per share.

Target – Baird upgraded the retailer's stock to "outperform" from "neutral," citing improved execution, easier comparable sales figures, and exclusive brand launches, among other factors.

Avis Budget – Goldman Sachs downgraded the car rental company's stock to "sell" from "neutral" and cut the price target to $33 from $37. Avis Budget joins rival Hertz Global as "sell" rated at Goldman, with the firm cutting its price target on Hertz to $13 from $15.

MetLife – MetLife reported adjusted quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, in line with forecasts, but the insurer's revenue missed estimates. MetLife also took a $70 million after-tax charge related to fixing its ongoing pension issue, after failing to pay pensions to potentially tens of thousands of retirees.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – The restaurant chain named Taco Bell Chief Executive Brian Niccol as its new CEO, replacing founder Steve Ells. Niccol had worked at the Yum Brands unit since 2011 and had been at Yum's Pizza Hut operation prior to moving to Taco Bell.

Aflac – Aflac announced a two-for-one stock split, with the disability insurer's stockholders receiving a 100 percent stock dividend payable on March 16.

Twilio – Twilio lost 3 cents per share for its latest quarter, half of what analysts had been forecasting. The cloud communications company's revenue beat estimates. CEO Jeff Lawson said the company has "fabulous momentum" for 2018.

Baidu – Baidu beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. The China-based internet company also said it was considering a possible U.S. initial public offering for its iQiyi video unit, and that it is making a push into areas like artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

Fossil – Fossil came in 24 cents above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 64 cents per share. The watch maker's revenue easily surpassed estimates. Fossil said profit margins will increase this year as it enhances its focus on wearable technology.

Walmart – The retailer's Sam's Club unit is revamping its membership structure and improving its e-commerce offerings, as the warehouse retailer tries to narrow the performance gap with rivals like Costco.

Phillips 66 – Phillips is buying back 35 million shares from Berkshire Hathaway, in a move that Berkshire's Warren Buffett said was solely to move its stake in the energy company under 10 percent to avoid certain regulatory requirements. Buffett said Berkshire plans to continue holding Phillips shares for the long term.

Occidental Petroleum – The company matched Street forecasts with fourth-quarter earnings of 41 cents per share, while revenue beat forecasts. Shares are under pressure as investors had hoped for an earnings beat based on rising crude oil prices and an increase in demand.

Western Union – Western Union fell 4 cents a share shy of estimates, with quarterly profit of 41 cents per share. The money transfer company's revenue beat forecasts and it also announced an 8.6 percent dividend increase to 19 cents per share.