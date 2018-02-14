Trump’s budget could let those on Medicare use this tax-favored account

A provision tucked in President Donald Trump's proposed budget would give people on Medicare a way to save for health care costs on a tax-advantaged basis.

In the proposal, the White House calls for a new option that would permit Medicare beneficiaries to make tax-deductible contributions to health savings accounts.

That's a shift from today's law, as the IRS doesn't allow those on Medicare to contribute to HSAs, and the proposal offered few details as to how this would work. It's also unclear whether this provision will be supported in Congress, which ultimately controls the purse strings.

Here's what the proposal may mean for your ability to pay for retirement health care costs.