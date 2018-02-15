Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, CBS, TrueCar & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Shake Shack shares fell 4 percent in extended trading. The fast-casual restaurant chain announced earnings and revenues that surpassed Wall Street predictions. Same-store sales increased by 8 percent, despite predictions of sales falling 1 percent. The company's forecast for the upcoming quarter is weak.

The past year was a big one for new store openings. 16 stores were opened in the fourth quarter and 45 were opened within the full year. The company has a goal to open 32-34 domestic and 16 international stores in the upcoming year.

Shares of CBS rose 3 percent before settling back to its closing price after hours. The broadcast media company reported earnings that beat expectations on top and bottom lines. CEO Leslie Moonves said the total subscriber base is continuing to grow at an accelerated pace.

Guidance for 2018 looks strong, with revenue growth expected to be in the high single digits and earnings per share growth expected to be in the high teens. Moonves said that momentum is only accelerating and upcoming results will be by far their greatest financial results in history, mostly due to the combination of direct-to-consumer and traditional services.

TrueCar stock slumped 5 percent after the bell. The online auto marketplace reported EPS and revenues that beat Wall Street expectations, but guidance for the first quarter was weak and sent shares falling.

Shares of Sleep Number spiked 10 percent in the extended session before settling up 4 percent. The mattress and bedding manufacturer reported earnings that beat predictions by 14 cents and revenues that beat by $31 million.

Cognex shares plunged 11 percent in extended trading. The manufacturer announced revenues that surpassed Wall Street expectations and EPS that fell in line with expectations.