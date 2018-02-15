Shake Shack beats on earnings, forecasts massive expansion in 2018

Shares of Shake Shack whipsawed after the closing bell on Thursday after the company posted better than expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The stock was up as much as 5.3 percent before it turned negative, slipping nearly 3.3 percent.

The company reported a loss of $14.4 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with net income of $3.9 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding charges from the U.S. tax overhaul, the company earned 10 cents a share, beating analysts' average estimate of 6 cents, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue rose 31.2 percent in the quarter to $96.1 million, beating Wall Street estimates of 92.9 million.

"We delivered another year of robust global growth, opening 26 new company-operated domestic Shacks and 19 net licensed Shacks, representing a nearly 40 percent increase on our base," Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack, said in a statement Thursday. "2017 marked a milestone year of digital innovation for Shake Shack, with the launch of the Shack app, self-serve kiosks at select locations and several integrated delivery pilots designed to further enhance the guest digital experience."

Same-store sales at the burger chain rose 0.8 percent in the quarter, the company said. Analysts had expected same-store sales to be down 1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company said that on average, its company-operated stores earned $85,000 a week during the fourth quarter, down 5.6 percent from the $90,000 a week it earned in the same period a year ago.

Garutti said that Shake Shack expects to open between 32 and 35 new restaurants in the U.S. in 2018, the largest number of openings in one year in the company's history.

"By the end of 2020, we plan to have more than doubled our 2017 system-wide Shack count and increase our revenue to over $700 million," he said.

Shake Shack plans to have at least 200 locations in the U.S. by 2020 and 120 globally licensed locations.

The company said that it expects same-store sales to be flat in 2018 due to a 1.5 to 2 percent menu price hike it made in Dec. 2017.