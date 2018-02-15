Chinese tourists are spending billions over the next week

China is entering week-long Lunar New Year holiday and 6.5 million travelers are expected to be spending that break overseas, splashing billions of dollars over the break, according to a report by country's tourism authority and travel website Ctrip.

The number of tourists this year is a 5.7 percent rise from the 6.15 million over the same festive season in 2017.

Each traveler is expected to spend 9,500 Chinese yuan (about $1,500) during their trips, which points to nearly $10 billion in total from those international tourists over just one week. That amount is 5 percent higher than the average amount they spent last year, according to the report by the China Tourism Academy and Ctrip.

Travelers will spend thousands of yuan in some Southeast Asian countries to over 160,000 yuan ($25,200) to Antarctica — a trendy destination for the affluent Chinese.

Top destinations include Thailand, Japan, Singapore and the U.S.

South Korea's fall from the top destination list is benefiting other countries on the list.

Singapore's tourism authority said this week that China has become its top market in terms of visitor numbers for the first time ever. Meanwhile, they were already the biggest spenders on the island state.

With an increasingly affluent and growing middle class, the Chinese are now more willing to spend on experiences and are back in the luxury market.

Service providers are upping their game to cater to these needs.

"You try to create experiences for these customers. Not only do we try to create experiences within the hotel ... but we are also connecting with the local market," said Christoph Schmidinger, general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong.

For instance, the luxury hotel is working with other service providers like restaurants, bars and sightseeing firms to create programs for customers, he added.

"We are into creating experiences and this makes customers come back to us," Schmidinger told CNBC on Thursday.