Eight months after taking control of the executive branch, the Trump administration saw its first Cabinet member — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price — resign after questions were raised about his conduct in office.

But he might not be the last — given the number of official probes facing other Cabinet members.

The Trump administration has seven other Cabinet or Cabinet-level officials either currently, previously or potentially under scrutiny from in-house ethics watchdogs.

Most of those inquiries relate — as Price's case did — to the use of pricey travel options at taxpayers' expense.

Other cases relate to personal investments, relatives' interactions with the official's agency and the leak of photos.

The White House declined to comment.