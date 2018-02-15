Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loves loathed Israeli drug stock Teva

But that doesn't mean the surprising stock buy doesn't fit into the classic value investing discipline that attracted Buffett to his stock-picking heir apparents in the first place.

"It's not classical Buffett, given the industry, so it's likely the younger investors,'' Cunningham said. "But it's classic Berkshire in being what some would call contrarian, though I would call it opportunistic. They invest capital in great businesses at a reasonable price, when others are negative enough to create those conditions."

Or in the famous Buffett words: When others are fearful, be greedy.

And most investors are fearful about Teva right now. It is among the top 25 most-shorted stocks by total share count, though that represents only 6.5 percent of its public float. Shares have already declined by more than two-thirds since 2015, and in the most recent weekly period, the short interest did decline by close to 7 percent. But even the perennially cheerful ranks of Wall Street analysts are less than thrilled about Teva's future, even after its massive share price decline — nine rate Teva shares a buy, but eight analysts call it a hold. On Wall Street it's not typical to see as many holds as buy recommendations, since holds are often interpreted as a "soft sell."

CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday the move is interesting, given Buffett's new health-care alliance with Amazon and J.P. Morgan, but as far as a stock buy, he was shocked: "It is amazing that Warren Buffett goes for what I largely regard as the worst of the worst."