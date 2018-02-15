Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loves loathed Israeli drug stock Teva

"It's a classic value situation,'' Gal said, who rates the stock a hold. "If you think they can make $3.5 billion to $4 billion a year in free cash flow to pay down debt, you buy the stock. If you think it's $2.5 billion to $3 billion, you sell the stock. If interest rates go up, they're in trouble because they have to refinance at higher rates. If rates stay low, they will be able to take down the debt."
Free cash flow in 2017 was $2.7 billion, according to Teva's financial statements. The company said last week that 2018 free cash flow will be $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.
The company last week projected an earnings drop for this year, citing weak conditions in the U.S. generic drug market. This made already-skeptical analysts knock the shares anew.
"The $3 billion in cost cuts through 2019 are a necessary and effective address to near-term patent cliffs," RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky said in a note to clients. "But they do not solve Teva's growth problem, and we still think the bull case is overestimating medium-term growth given the multiyear period of lack of business-development support."
Buffett is betting on management's ability to steer the ship until it pays down debt, but will that be enough? Analysts like Stanicky prefer alternatives, including Mylan. He has made mistakes, but Buffett didn't get where he is without seeing things that others don't, at least much of the time.
— By Tim Mullaney, special to CNBC.com
