A slew of updates from the IRS and major tax reform passed by Congress could significantly alter your situation for the 2018 tax year.

The IRS unveils its changes each year, including cost-of-living adjustments for retirement savings and inflation changes for certain tax provisions.

Those updates, coupled with new rules passed by Congress through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, could result in a big difference in how much you owe.

Here are some of the most prominent changes that could affect you.