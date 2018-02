In the previous trading session, U.S. government debt yields achieved new highsamid a slew of economic data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a new four-year high, while the two-year yield touched its highest level since 2008.

Data is expected to keep investors alert on the last trading day of the week.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, housing starts & building permits, import prices and the Business Leaders Survey are expected to be published. Consumer sentiment and the Quarterly Services Survey are set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Investors will also be paying close attention to how equity markets worldwide are performing, as concerns over higher interest rates continue to rattle sentiment.

No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury.