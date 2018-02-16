    ×

    Dow rises 100 points, stocks on track for best week since 2013

    • Stocks have rebounded sharply from the correction levels seen last week.
    • As of Thursday's close, the S&P 500 was just 4.9 percent away from erasing those losses
    U.S. stocks rose on Friday as they tried to extend a five-day winning streak. They were also on track for their best weekly gain in five years.

    The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 100 points. For the week, the 30-stock index was up 4.1 percent.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent. The broad index is up 4.2 percent, on pace for its biggest one-week gain since 2013.

    The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.3 percent is aiming for its best week since 2011.

    Stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday after choppy trading. The Dow finished 306 points higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained more than 1 percent.

    They have also rebounded sharply from the correction levels seen last week. On Feb. 8, the major averages closed 10 percent below all-time highs set last month.

    "Right now, there's a tug-of-war between the fear of missing out and the fear of getting caught," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt. "There's just a bit more uncertainty and that's reflected in the volatility."

    But as of Thursday's close, the S&P 500 was just 4.9 percent away from erasing those losses. The Dow and Nasdaq had to rise 5.3 and 3.3 percent, respectively, to make up the ground lost.

    "Risk continues to be on despite some spotty data and continued bearish sentiment," Michael Block, chief strategist at Rhino Trading Partners, said in a note to clients. "The very happening of the recent volatile episode makes more volatility more likely, but that doesn't make it a given."

    During the previous 10 sessions, the S&P 500 has posted eight moves greater than 1 percent. For context, the broad index posted only eight 1 percent moves all of last year. More volatility could be seen Friday as February options expire. These events have historically increased market volatility.

    Strategists and traders have pointed to several factors as a catalyst for the market's recent sell-off. One of the most cited ones is a sharp rise in government bond rates. Others pointed to the implosion of several volatility-related products as well as algorithmic trading.

    But Wall Street seemed to shake off these concerns quickly. In fact, the 10-year U.S. note yield rose to a four-year high this week before as stocks continued their march higher.

    In economic news, housing starts rose 9.7 percent in January, easily surpassing analyst expectations. Import prices, meanwhile, gained 1 percent, while export prices advanced 0.8 percent. Consumer sentiment rose more than expected, according to a preliminary reading from the University of Michigan.

