Dow rises 100 points, stocks on track for best week since 2013

S&P on track for best week since January 2013 1 Hour Ago | 02:16

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as they tried to extend a five-day winning streak. They were also on track for their best weekly gain in five years.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 100 points. For the week, the 30-stock index was up 4.1 percent.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent. The broad index is up 4.2 percent, on pace for its biggest one-week gain since 2013.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.3 percent is aiming for its best week since 2011.

Stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday after choppy trading. The Dow finished 306 points higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained more than 1 percent.

They have also rebounded sharply from the correction levels seen last week. On Feb. 8, the major averages closed 10 percent below all-time highs set last month.

"Right now, there's a tug-of-war between the fear of missing out and the fear of getting caught," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt. "There's just a bit more uncertainty and that's reflected in the volatility."

But as of Thursday's close, the S&P 500 was just 4.9 percent away from erasing those losses. The Dow and Nasdaq had to rise 5.3 and 3.3 percent, respectively, to make up the ground lost.