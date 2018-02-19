European markets seen higher as global rebound continues; euro zone discusses next ECB deputy

Equities in Europe are expected to open higher on Monday morning as global sentiment continues to rebound after a recent shakeout in markets.

The FTSE 100 is seen 11 points up at 7,305; the German DAX is seen higher by 94.2 points at 12,545 and the CAC 40 in Paris is expected to open up by 21.2 points at 5,303, according to IG.

Asian stocks were up as many investors buy into stocks following the recent correction. However, Monday is set to be a low volume day with markets closed in the United States as well as Greater China and Mumbai due to public holidays.

Back in Europe, market players will be following further earnings and data releases. The U.K.'s Reckitt Benckiser is due to announce its 2017 full year results.

At 9 a.m. London time, there will current account numbers out in the euro zone. Later, at 10 a.m., there will be construction output figures.

Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers are set to hold an important discussion in Brussels, setting the tone for a significant change within the European Central Bank (ECB).

The ministers will discuss who should become the next vice president of the ECB with two candidates in the running for the role. This is one of four changes in the executive board of the ECB, which has only six members, taking place before the end of next year.