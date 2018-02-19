The hottest toys from the New York Toy Fair

The annual New York Toy Fair offers a preview of new and innovative toys from big name brands like Hasbro, Lego and Mattel, and smaller toy vendors.

More than 1,000 exhibitors flocked to New York City to show their wares and tempt distributors this year.

In 2017, kids went crazy for Fingerlings, FurReal Pets and L.O.L. Surprise, all of which made an appearance at Toy Fair.

Here are some of the newest toys that could be a big hit with kids this holiday season.