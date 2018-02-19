The hottest toys from the New York Toy Fair

The annual New York Toy Fair offers a preview of new and innovative toys from big name brands like Hasbro, Lego and Mattel, and smaller toy vendors.
More than 1,000 exhibitors flocked to New York City to show their wares and tempt distributors this year.
In 2017, kids went crazy for Fingerlings, FurReal Pets and L.O.L. Surprise, all of which made an appearance at Toy Fair.
Here are some of the newest toys that could be a big hit with kids this holiday season.
Price: $129.99
In 2017, kids fell in love with Roarin' Tyler. This year, it'll be all about Co-Pilot Chewie.
Part of Hasbro's FurReal Friends line, this 16-inch Chewbacca toy has more than 100 motions and sounds, most notably his iconic Chewie roar.
In addition to Chewie, Hasbro debuted Ricky, the trick-loving pup. The toy retails for the same price as Chewbacca and can do a number of "tricks" including flipping a bone and shaking its paw.
In the fall, the company will also release Rock-a-too, a pet bird that has a number of spoken interactions, which will retail for $79.99.
Price: $59.99
Mattel's Think & Learn Rocktopus brings math and music together for children between the ages of three and six.
Kids pop in music pods to create their own compositions or to learn simple addition and subtraction. The toy had five musical genres: pop, rock, funk and jazz, classical and world music.
Price: $14.99
Soft, cuddly and interactive, Pomsies are a wearable pet that features up to 50 different sounds and reactions.
These little critters from SkyRocket sing, dance and can wrap around your wrist, backpack and clothing.
Price: $6 and up
Funko has become a cornerstone in the toy industry with its variety of cartoon and pop culture figurines. These figures aren't just for kids, but do cater to them as well.
The company is launching a number of Disney cartoon properties this year, like "Hercules," and continues to add to its line of "Marvel" pops.
This year, Funko is tapping into its customers' love of nostalgia. Expect to see characters from "The Princess Bride" and the original "Jurassic Park" as well as a Bob Ross and Mr. Rogers figure.
Price: $49.99
Hasbro's line of FurReal Pets just got a bit more affordable. This year, the company is offering three smaller and more affordable pets.
Munchin' Rex, the snack-loving dinosaur retails for $49.99. Check-up Zandi, a pet vet monkey, will be sold for $29.99, and Shaggy Shawn, a Yorkie pup that needs some grooming, has a suggested retail price of $24.99.
Price: $6.99 and up
MGA Entertainment won a Toy of the Year Award for L.O.L. Surprise in 2017 and is not slowing down. The company announced at Toy Fair that it is launching its first-ever male character, Punk Boi, to the highly sought after collectible.
Half the fun of buying an L.O.L Surprise is opening it. The dome-shaped case is filled with a doll and several accessories that are each hidden under a layer of plastic. Each time you peel back a layer, you get another surprise.
There are thousands of YouTube videos dedicated to these "unboxings" with millions of views. Adding new characters, especially rare ones like Punk Boi, will only add to the appeal of the brand.
Price: $59.99
Using the Kamigami build-it-yourself platform, kids can create a "Jurassic World" velociraptor.
Fold and snap the plastic shell over the animatronic dinosaur shell and use the adjoining app to code and customize the raptors movement, interactions, lights and sounds.
Price: $199.99
Nerf's newest line of toy weapons don't use traditional darts, it uses round ones.
The Rival series, which features toys that look more like paintball guns rather than traditional Nerf guns, is the brand's foray into more sophisticated and competition-ready toy guns.
The Prometheus holds a whopping 200 high-impact foam balls in an easy-to-load hopper. Motorized and rechargeable this battle behemoth can shoot eight rounds per second.
Price: $119.99
Hot Wheels Augmoto combines physical toy car racing with augmented reality.
Instead of controlling the cars, racers control the track using an app. There they can recharge their cars, speed through loops to collect power-ups to attack other players and put out fires if they've been hit by an opponent.
Price: $99.99 and up
MorfBoard is a four-in-one sport toy from Jakks Pacific. The board has detachable extensions that allow kids to morph it from a skateboard to a scooter with ease.
For an additional cost, kids can add a bounce or balance extension to the board.