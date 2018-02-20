Airbus A380 program could be 'sustainable' after Emirates purchase, top exec says

Emirates A380 order will secure the plane's future for another 10 years at least: Airbus 3 Hours Ago | 00:35

The Airbus A380 will continue to be made for at least another 10 years and could become a "sustainable program," a senior executive has told CNBC.

Didier Evrard, executive vice president head of programs at Airbus, confirmed that Emirates' decision in January to purchase 20 of the superjumbos had secured the future of the program.

"I think this order was extremely important to secure the life of the program for another 10 years, at least — and probably much more. It gives us the potential now to have a sustainable program," he said.