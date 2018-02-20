Europe markets edge higher amid earnings; HSBC shares fall 3%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.2 percent higher during early morning deals, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

Europe's chemicals sector led the gains on Tuesday, up around 0.7 percent amid earnings news. Germany's Covestro said it had generated cash at a faster rate than previously thought in its quarterly earnings. The maker of materials for insulation foams and transparent plastics said it now believes it will reach its cumulative operating cash flow target of 5 billion euros ($6.19 billion) in three years, rather than a previous target of five years. Its shares were around 2 percent higher on the news.

Banks were among the worst performers during early morning deals, with HSBC slipping towards the bottom of the benchmark on worse-than-anticipated earnings. Europe's biggest lender reported a jump in annual pre-tax profit but missed analysts expectations after U.S. tax changes prompted the bank to take a $1.3 billion write-down. Its shares were more than 3 percent lower.

Looking at individual stocks, global mining giant BHP Billiton posted a 25 percent rise in underlying half-year profit on Tuesday. The company also handed an extra $800 million to shareholders as it projected rising cash flows in the second half. However, its shares were down 3 percent Tuesday morning.