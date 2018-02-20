Slime, dinos and games: Trends from New York Toy Fair

The annual New York Toy Fair offers a preview of the hottest trends in the toy industry, featuring big names like Hasbro, Mattel, Lego and Crayola, and revealing up-and-coming toymakers.

The toy industry grew 1 percent to $20.7 billion in 2017, according to the NPD Group. This growth was attributed to strong sales for collectibles, plush and dolls and social media trends like slime and fidget spinners.

From beloved brands like Marvel and "Star Wars" to break-out hits like Fingerlings, the show gives a preview of what kids will be putting on their wish lists during the holidays.