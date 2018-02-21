Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Roku, Pandora & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Roku stock plunged more than 20 percent after the bell. The digital streaming device maker beat Wall Street expectations for fourth quarter revenue, but issued weak revenue guidance for the coming quarter.

Roku said sales in the first quarter will be $120 million to $130 million, falling short of the $131.7 million average estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Last time Roku reported earnings, shares jumped 57 percent.

Shares of Pandora Media jumped more than 10 percent in the extended session. While the music streaming company reported mixed fourth quarter financial results, it said it saw significant bumps in both subscription revenue and new subscribers.

Pandora reported $97.7 million in subscription revenue, up 63 percent year over year, and tallied 5.48 million subscribers, up 25 percent since the year-ago quarter.

Cheesecake Factory shares fell 3 percent in extended trading. The restaurant company and dessert distributor reported fourth quarter earnings and revenue in line with analyst expectations but missed on other important metrics. Same store sales, an important way to judge customer loyalty, fell by 0.9 percent year-over-year.

Shares of Jack in the Box gained 1.6 percent in extended trading. The fast food company reported first quarter financial results that beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.23 on revenue of $294.4 million, versus the $1.06 EPS on $283.3 million expected.