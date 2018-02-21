Ford North America President Raj Nair to step down due to 'inappropriate behavior'



Ford's North America president Raj Nair is leaving the company, effective immediately.

The announcement follows an internal investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior, Ford said Wednesday. The inquiry determined "certain behavior by Nair was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct."

"We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration," said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. "Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values."

Shares of the second largest U.S. automaker were flat in after hours trading Wednesday.

Ford said it would announce Nair's replacement in the near future.

Nair joined Ford in 1987 as a body and assembly operations launch engineer, and eventually rose up the ranks to become president of Ford North America, a post he held since June 1, 2017. Prior to that, Nair was head of Ford's global product development and chief technical officer.

"I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused," Nair said, in a press release. "I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future."

(Correction: Raj Nair has been president of Ford's North American business since June 1, 2017.)