Kylie Jenner slams Snap redesign on Twitter, then Twitter bots pile on

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner added her voice to a growing chorus criticizing Snapchat's redesign on Wednesday:

People have criticized the app for blurring separate features together and promoting sponsored content. Analysts on Citi downgraded the stock of parent company Snap on Tuesday, contributing to a stock drop of 7 percent.

Almost immediately after she posted it, Jenner's tweet attracted the attention of some Twitter bots.

Two bots with the same profile picture and close to the same Twitter handles as Jenner took notice. They proceeded to tweet at Jenner 9 times.

Each had the same message and shared a link to the same website, labeled "malicious" by NBC's servers.

Despite an avalanche of criticism, prompted in no small part by the revelation of Russian meddling on social media, major tech companies still struggle to distinguish between real and automated users, and to prevent "fake news" from spreading on their platforms.