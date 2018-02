A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mostly down after Tuesday's losses. We get the release of the Fed minutes at 2 p.m. ET.

-Mortgage applications fell 6.6 percent last week.

OBAMACARE

-The Trump administration is now pushing to allow Americans to buy cheaper and less comprehensive health plans under Obamacare rules.