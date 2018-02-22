Asia markets poised for mixed open; dollar pares gains seen post-Fed minutes

U.S. stock indexes mostly edged higher while the dollar pared some gains ahead of Asia's Friday trading day.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq composite finished lower for the fourth consecutive session as concerns over higher interest rates lingered.The tech-heavy index slipped 0.11 percent to close at 7,210.09.

That was in contrast to the gains seen in other major U.S. stock indexes. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.66 percent, or 164.7 points, to close at 24,962.48 and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent to end at 2,703.96.

Investors also digested Fed speak from Thursday. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that raising interest rates too aggressively could slow the economy too much.

Bullard's comments came after the Federal Reserve indicated in minutes released earlier this week that a gradual firming in monetary policy was justified due to an expected pick-up in inflation.

Markets also considered minutes from the European Central Bank's January meeting released on Thursday, which reflected that it could take another look at its policy "early this year."