    Asia markets poised for mixed open; dollar pares gains seen post-Fed minutes

    • U.S. stock indexes mostly edged higher, although the Nasdaq composite finished lower for the fourth consecutive session.
    • St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said raising interest rates too quickly could slow the economy too much.
    • The greenback pared gains made after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve earlier this week.

    U.S. stock indexes mostly edged higher while the dollar pared some gains ahead of Asia's Friday trading day.

    On Wall Street, the Nasdaq composite finished lower for the fourth consecutive session as concerns over higher interest rates lingered.The tech-heavy index slipped 0.11 percent to close at 7,210.09.

    That was in contrast to the gains seen in other major U.S. stock indexes. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.66 percent, or 164.7 points, to close at 24,962.48 and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent to end at 2,703.96.

    Investors also digested Fed speak from Thursday. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that raising interest rates too aggressively could slow the economy too much.

    Bullard's comments came after the Federal Reserve indicated in minutes released earlier this week that a gradual firming in monetary policy was justified due to an expected pick-up in inflation.

    Markets also considered minutes from the European Central Bank's January meeting released on Thursday, which reflected that it could take another look at its policy "early this year."

    In Asia, futures pointed to Japanese stocks opening little changed after the index lost 1.07 percent in the last session. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were off by 0.08 percent at 21,720 compared to the benchmark's Thursday close. Osaka futures were lower by 0.21 percent at 21,690.

    In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.23 percent in early trade.

    The dollar, meanwhile, pared gains made after the Wednesday release of Federal Reserve minutes. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six rivals, traded at 89.742 at 6:35 a.m. HK/SIN, off an overnight high of 90.235.

    Against the yen, the dollar traded at 106.74, below the 107 handle seen mid-week.

    On the energy front, oil prices touched its highest levels in two years in the overnight session after a surprise reported decline in U.S. crude stocks. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures settled 1.8 percent higher at $62.77 per barrel and Brent crude futures rose 1.5 percent to settle at $66.39.

    What's on tap 

    Here's the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 7:30 a.m.: Japan inflation rate
    • 1:00 p.m.: Singapore inflation rate
    • 3:00 p.m.: Indonesia loan growth

