In Asia, stocks followed a retreat on Wall Street on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asian Pacific shares excluding Japan was around 0.8 percent lower. In the previous session, U.S. stocks ended down 0.6 percent after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting outlined expectations of faster economic growth due to fiscal stimulus.

Back in Europe, investors will be expected to keep an eye on corporate earnings and economic data. Barclays, Valeo, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica are among the major companies scheduled to report their latest figures Thursday.

On the data front, France and Italy are poised to report inflation figures for January while Britain is expected to post its second estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) for the final three months of 2017.