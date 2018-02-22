Banks are among the hottest stocks as investors try to make sense of the recent stock market swoon and rising interest-rate environment. But it's not only U.S. stocks that are attracting the attention of high-profile investors. Value legend Bill Nygren of Oakmark Funds has become the latest addition to the growing list of billion-dollar-plus fund managers snapping up stocks of India's private banks, one of the biggest beneficiaries of a resurgent and reforming South Asian nation's burgeoning middle-class-driven, high-single-digit GDP growth story.

In a note to investors, Nygren, portfolio manager of Oakmark Fund, recently shared that his fund for the first time started buying Axis Bank, a leading private bank in India, at the end of 2017.

"Axis is the Fund's first holding ever to be domiciled in India," he said in the note. "We believe the country's strong economic growth, coupled with low financial penetration, should result in attractive long-term growth rates for the Indian banking sector."

Indian private banks also is a sector that the funds run by billionaire Ron Baron have been adding. Baron's emerging markets team said at his annual investment conference in November that while China was the hotter market sooner in the emerging markets boom, India is the better emerging markets bet for the longer term.

India is set to reclaim the title of the world's fastest-growing economy this year, leapfrogging China. The World Bank projects India's GDP to grow at 7.3 percent in 2018 and 7.5 percent in 2019.

Nygren's funds now own Axis Bank, the third-largest private-sector bank in India in terms of assets and deposits, in the International Fund (OAKIK), Oakmark International Fund Class Advisor (OAYIK) and Oakmark International Fund Service Class (OARIX). Axis ranks among the top 25 holdings in each of these portfolios, making up 1.55 percent of the portfolio weight. Nygren isn't a portfolio manager on each of these funds, but he is chief investment officer for Harris Associates, which is the investment management company behind the Oakmark fund family.