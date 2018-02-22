Maybe this scenario is familiar: Once a year around this time, you hunt through stacks of disorganized papers for receipts, grab unopened mailings marked "important tax documents enclosed," throw everything into a box and head to your tax preparer.

If this is your annual last-minute ritual, tax pros have a few suggestions.

The National Association of Enrolled Agents recently surveyed more than 1,400 of its members — who are federally licensed tax experts — about the ways that taxpayers can get the most out of having a professional tax preparer.