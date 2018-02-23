Astronomers spotted Elon Musk’s Tesla in orbit   

If you look up in the sky and think you see a shooting star — you might just be looking at Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster floating in space. A group of astronomers spotted the red coupe with a high-powered telescope in Arizona.

The Roadster was launched into orbit aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on February 6 and is currently in orbit around the Sun, 3 million miles from Earth. SpaceX initially intended for the car to crash into Mars, but it looks like it will pass the red planet.

Good news for collectors: scientists out of the University of Toronto crunched the numbers and found out there is a 6% chance it will crash back into Earth within the next one million years.