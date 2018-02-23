Carl's Jr. launches ad campaign as it tries to forge an identity separate from Hardee's

"Carl's Jr. is big taste you can feel," CEO Jason Marker told CNBC Thursday. "It's bold, disruptive, it's got an edge."

Just ahead of Marker's ascension to the top post in April last year, the company ditched the brand's racy television ads, which featured models and actresses like Kate Upton, Heidi Klum and Hayden Panettiere, in favor of marketing that promoted the restaurants' food quality.

Marker took the helm at CKE Restaurants from Andy Puzder, who had served as CEO since 2000.

In late March, the company launched the "Carl Hardee Sr." campaign, which introduced Carl's Jr.'s father who dismantled the old advertising within the ad and refocused the company's message.

"We are very focused on the quality and the food being front and center," Marker said. "This is a change from the past."

Carl's Jr.'s newest ad campaign couldn't come at a better time. While CKE Restaurants was able to gain some traction with the Carl Hardee Sr. campaign, it still struggled to lure in customers.

YouGov BrandIndex, a consumer research service, found that the percentage of customers that would consider purchasing from Carl's Jr. is significantly lower than that of its competitors.