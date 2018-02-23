Europe markets open higher amid corporate earnings; RBS, Aberdeen Standard Life report

In Asia, equities traded mostly higher as investors digested comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard. He told CNBC that raising interest rates too aggressively could slow the economy too much. In this context, market players will keep an eye on the Fed's Monetary Policy Report due Friday as bonds and equities have moved on stronger inflation expectations.

Still stateside, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce further sanctions against North Korea, according to Reuters.

Back in Europe, Intesa Sanpaolo, Aberdeen Standard Life, RBS and Rusal are among the companies reporting. Meanwhile, Standard Life Aberdeen is reportedly set to sell its insurance business for £3 billion ($ 4.18 billion) to Phoenix Group.

In terms of data, markets will wait for inflation numbers in the euro area, due out at 10:00 a.m.