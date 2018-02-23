According to the European Commission, the Netherlands' GDP is expected to grow by 2.9 percent in 2018, down slightly from 3.2 percent in 2017. It's one of the faster-growing European Union countries, in line with the now recovering Spain, which from a growth perspective is "the Eurozone darling," McCormack said.

While it's a much smaller country than some of its EU peers, it should be grouped into the same category as Germany and France, according to Thomas Torgerson, co-head of Sovereign Ratings at DBRS. It has a diverse economy, strong exports, and it does a lot of trade with other European countries.

"There's a lot of positive momentum in the Eurozone economy, and the Netherlands, as a major trading hub, is poised to benefit," Torgerson said.

The Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund has posted a 2.3 percent three-year annualized return and outperformed the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index year-to-date and in the past year, according to Morningstar data through Feb. 21. Though that outperformance hasn't landed it near the top of the rankings among nontraditional bond funds tracked by Morningstar.

"While we believe prevailing market conditions merit conservative fixed-income positioning, especially in light of lofty valuations in more rate-sensitive segments of the market ... we believe that higher-yielding corporate credits with durations under three years represent an attractive source of income that is often overlooked by the market," Gross wrote to investors at the end of 2017.

In the near term, if Treasury yields continue to climb, causing U.S. bonds prices to fall, as Gross thinks they will, then we may see allocations from fund managers to foreign fixed income rise.

However, at some point U.S. bonds will start looking more attractive again.

"If we're in a world like we were before 2008, where you can pick up a 5 percent to 7 percent return in intermediate U.S. domestics, then my tolerance for risk is going to be less," Podnos said. "I would then move some more of my money into my home country."