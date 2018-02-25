Japanese firms to bring LNG to Australia's east coast amid gas shortage

A consortium including Japan's JERA and Marubeni is planning to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Australia's east coast, aiming to supply industrial gas users and possibly a new power plant.

This is the second proposed LNG import terminal for Australia, the world's number 2 LNG exporter, looking to fill a supply gap at a time when the country's gas producers have locked in long-term contracts to supply LNG to Japan, China and South Korea.

A final investment decision is expected this year on the project to import up to around 2 million tonnes a year of LNG starting in 2020 into a market where energy prices are soaring, said a spokesman for Australian Industrial Energy.

"This market is desperate for new gas," James Baulderstone, a former Santos executive who is leading Australian Industrial Energy, told Reuters.