Asian stocks look set to extend gains after Wall Street's rally

Wall Street got off to a strong start on the first trading day of the week, with major stock indexes rising more than 1 percent as U.S. bond yields slipped ahead of Asia's Tuesday trading day.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 399.28 points, or 1.58 percent, to close at 25,709.27, the S&P 500 tacked on 1.17 percent to end at 2,779.6 and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.15 percent to close at 7,421.46.

Those moves on Monday came as U.S. Treasury yields slipped ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Tuesday testimony before Congress. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 2.86 percent at the end of Monday.

"Back then, a spike in U.S. Treasury yields was the trigger for the rout in U.S. equities and now the decline in U.S. Treasury yields appears to be the main driver for the equity rebound," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, in a morning note.

Elsewhere, markets also digested comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Monday. The ECB chief said economic slack could be "larger than estimated," but added that "headline inflation will resume its gradual upward adjustment," Reuters said.