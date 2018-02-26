    ×

    Asian stocks look set to extend gains after Wall Street's rally

    • Major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent.
    • U.S. bond yields slipped ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Tuesday testimony before Congress.
    • South Korea's central bank is expected to make its interest rates decision later in the day.

    Wall Street got off to a strong start on the first trading day of the week, with major stock indexes rising more than 1 percent as U.S. bond yields slipped ahead of Asia's Tuesday trading day.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 399.28 points, or 1.58 percent, to close at 25,709.27, the S&P 500 tacked on 1.17 percent to end at 2,779.6 and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.15 percent to close at 7,421.46.

    Those moves on Monday came as U.S. Treasury yields slipped ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Tuesday testimony before Congress. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 2.86 percent at the end of Monday.

    "Back then, a spike in U.S. Treasury yields was the trigger for the rout in U.S. equities and now the decline in U.S. Treasury yields appears to be the main driver for the equity rebound," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, in a morning note.

    Elsewhere, markets also digested comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Monday. The ECB chief said economic slack could be "larger than estimated," but added that "headline inflation will resume its gradual upward adjustment," Reuters said.

    Back in Asia, Japanese futures looked set to jump at the open, with Nikkei futures traded in Chicago up 1.18 percent at 22,415 compared to the benchmark's Monday close. Osaka futures were higher by 1.07 percent at 22,390.

    In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.36 percent in early trade.

    Asian markets had rallied in the last session, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 260.85 points, or 1.19 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tacking on 231.43 points, or 0.74 percent.

    Mainland China markets also rose on Monday as investors digested weekend news about the proposal to remove a two-term limit on the presidency. The Shanghai composite climbed 1.25 percent while the start-up board Chinext index popped 3.12 percent.

    On the earnings front, Caltex Australia is among the names in the region reporting results on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered will report full-year earnings at 12:15 p.m. HK/SIN.

    In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, stood at 89.847 at 6:54 a.m. HK/SIN. That was above levels around the 89.6 handle seen at the end of Asian trade on Monday, but not far off from Friday's close of 89.884.

    Against the yen, the dollar traded at 106.94.

    The dollar index has firmed around 0.9 percent since the beginning of February.

    On the commodities front, oil prices touched their highest levels in about three weeks in the last session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate tacked on 36 cents to settle at $36.91 per barrel and Brent crude futures added 19 cents to settle at $67.50.

    What's on tap 

    Here's the economic calendar for Tuesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:00 a.m.: Australia new home sales
    • 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong trade data
    • Macau retail sales and MICE statistics are also due during the day

    Meanwhile, markets will also keep an eye on an interest rates decision from South Korea's central bank later in the day.

