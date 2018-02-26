They say love is blind, but not when it comes to credit card debt.

More than 3 in 4 Americans consider too much card debt a relationship deal breaker, according to personal finance site Finder.com.

How much is too much? On average, the debt became unacceptable once balances topped $11,525, the site found.

Fortunately, that leaves most Americans in the clear. Although total credit card debt is creeping higher, the average consumer has a balance of $6,375, according to Experian's annual study on the state of credit and debt in America.

Currently, 43 percent of card holders carry a balance each month, the American Bankers Association said.

Finder.com surveyed 2,000 Americans in October to find out which types of debt are undesirable in a partner. Credit card debt came out on top, followed closely by payday loans and student debt.

In contrast, the types of debts most tolerable were business loans, home equity loans and medical bills, Finder said.

With money at the root of a lot of relationship stress and arguments, it's no surprise that a partner with credit issues can cause a significant strain and even a split. But that doesn't mean everyone with credit card debt is doomed romantically.

If you're in the red, you can benefit from choosing a payment strategy, weighing refinancing and assessing your budget. See the infographic below for tools to get started.

More from Personal Finance:

Why credit card debt can be bad for your health

4 steps to help you get debt free

Credit card debt hits record high