General Electric shares fall below $14 after naming three new board members

General Electric stock fell below $14 in Monday trading after the industrial conglomerate nominated three new directors to its board.

Shares of the company fell more than 3 percent after the announcement, hitting the lowest levels since July 2010, when GE hit $13.81 per share. GE is working to build a new, smaller board of a dozen directors – down from the previous 18. The board changes come as chief executive John Flannery trims GE, saying previously he would see the company exit several businesses.

GE nominated Leslie F. Seidman, a former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, Thomas Horton, who oversaw the restructuring and merger of American Airlines with US Airways, and Lawrence Culp Jr., who as former CEO of Danaher transformed the company from a manufacturer into a science and technology firm.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.