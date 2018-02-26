Gold moves into a 'zombie state' as the usual spurs fail to impress

Gold shows weak trending activity and poor support levels. There are short-term trading opportunities, but the chart is a long way from more optimistic "goldbug" predictions to a return to previous highs above $1,600.

Gold has seen a broad trading band between $1,210 and $1,350. The breakouts above $1,350 in July 2016, and more recently in September 2017 proved to be weak. There is simply not enough strength in the trend to keep prices above the $1,350 level.

The current consolidation near $1,350 offer a little more hope, but it is not a strong breakout. The consolidation activity is not using the $1,350 level as a support and this is a bearish signal.