There are 11 types of Uber passengers — and this driver has a playlist for each of them

There are 11 types of passengers, according to Uber and Lyft driver TJ Jones — and Jones has a Spotify playlist for each of them.

Twitter user @TEEJUS___ tweeted they've been getting compliments from riders after playing custom playlists for them based on their perceived demographic group.

Jones' lists include "white dudes who look like they like rap" — with expected songs from Drake, Kanye West, Future and Childish Gambino — and "30+," complete with Earth, Wind & Fire, Hall & Oates and Radiohead tracks.

"Heady Bros" get tracks from Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana and Toro y Moi, while silent "quiet ppl" will be treated to Frankie Cosmos, Real Estate and Sufjan Stevens.

"Basic 20-30s" will hear selections from Grizzly Bear, Lorde and Vampire Weekend — and of course, more Kanye West.

You can check out Jones' full playlists here.