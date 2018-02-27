US stocks are set for a slightly positive open ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony

In the previous trading session, stocks on Wall Street finished on a positive note, with the Dow Jones industrial average almost closing up 400 points Monday, as anxiety surrounding higher interest rates subsided somewhat.

Looking to Tuesday's session, earnings, data and news from the U.S central bank are due to shake up sentiment.

On the data front, durable goods and advanced economic indicators come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index and the FHFA House Price Index, both due at 9 a.m. ET.

Shortly after that, consumer confidence comes out at 10 a.m. ET as well as the Richmond Fed manufacturing activity survey, while the Dallas Fed's Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey comes out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, AutoZone, Discovery Communications, Macy's, Toll Brothers, Camping World, SeaWorld, Steve Madden, Express Scripts, Square, Etsy, Hertz Global, Imax and Weight Watchers are all reporting their latest financial figures.

Looking to the central banking space, recently appointed chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell is set to address Congress on Tuesday morning, where the former Fed governor is set to shed some light on the current state of the U.S. economy, and monetary policy.

Market watchers will be looking at the testimony closely to see if the Fed chair provides any hints on future policy. Whether Powell will say anything to ease sentiment is yet to be seen, however this will be a testimony worth watching for markets in the U.S. and overseas.