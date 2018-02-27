    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks are set for a slightly positive open ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony

    • Macy's, Toll Brothers, SeaWorld, Steve Madden, Square, Etsy, Hertz Global, Imax and Weight Watchers are all reporting their latest financial figures.
    • Jerome Powell is set to address Congress on Tuesday, with the recently-appointed Fed chair expected to shed light on the current state of the U.S. economy and monetary policy.
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Friday morning on Feb. 9, 2018 in New York City.
    Stocks set to open higher ahead of Powell testimony   

    U.S. stock index futures fluctuated ahead of Tuesday's open, showing signs of pulling back from the previous session's highs.

    Around 7:55 a.m. ET, Dow futures were off indicated a rise of about 44 points at the open. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also pointed to a relatively flat to positive open for their respective markets.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

    In the previous trading session, stocks on Wall Street finished on a positive note, with the Dow Jones industrial average almost closing up 400 points Monday, as anxiety surrounding higher interest rates subsided somewhat.

    Looking to Tuesday's session, earnings, data and news from the U.S central bank are due to shake up sentiment.

    On the data front, durable goods and advanced economic indicators come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index and the FHFA House Price Index, both due at 9 a.m. ET.

    Shortly after that, consumer confidence comes out at 10 a.m. ET as well as the Richmond Fed manufacturing activity survey, while the Dallas Fed's Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey comes out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    In corporate news, AutoZone, Discovery Communications, Macy's, Toll Brothers, Camping World, SeaWorld, Steve Madden, Express Scripts, Square, Etsy, Hertz Global, Imax and Weight Watchers are all reporting their latest financial figures.

    Looking to the central banking space, recently appointed chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell is set to address Congress on Tuesday morning, where the former Fed governor is set to shed some light on the current state of the U.S. economy, and monetary policy.

    Market watchers will be looking at the testimony closely to see if the Fed chair provides any hints on future policy. Whether Powell will say anything to ease sentiment is yet to be seen, however this will be a testimony worth watching for markets in the U.S. and overseas.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Elsewhere, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke will be in conversation with Janet Yellen at an event in Washington, D.C., where the first female Fed chair is expected to talk about her time spent at the central bank and the challenges that confront the U.S. economy going forward.

    Looking at markets overseas, both stocks in Europe and Asia were mixed or came under slight pressure on Tuesday.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...