Watch: White House briefs press after Trump announces 2020 campaign chief

Press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to answer reporters' questions at the White House on Tuesday.

Sanders will likely be asked to further clarify which gun control policies the Trump administration plans to pursue in the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school in February.

President Donald Trump has floated numerous proposals — and with varying levels of emphasis — including raising the minimum age to purchase firearms, strengthening background checks, focusing on mental health and arming "gun-adept" teachers.

Earlier Tuesday, it was revealed that media guru Brad Parscale, who managed social media for Trump's 2016 campaign, will be the campaign manager for Trump's reelection bid in 2020.

Political debates over White House security clearances, immigration reform and the House Intelligence Committee's latest memo on the Russia probe are likely to be covered as well.