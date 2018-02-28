Meet the $40 Apple iPhone X lookalike

Apple has started a trend with the iPhone X with a number of lookalike phones coming to the market.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile show in Barcelona, Spain, a number of companies showed off their take on the iPhone X, but with substantially lower price tags than Apple's $999 top-end device.

Many firms were exhibiting their new devices, which share the "notch" that is present at the top of the iPhone X. Here's a look at some of the iPhone X challengers.