Meet the $40 Apple iPhone X lookalike

Apple has started a trend with the iPhone X with a number of lookalike phones coming to the market.
At Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile show in Barcelona, Spain, a number of companies showed off their take on the iPhone X, but with substantially lower price tags than Apple's $999 top-end device.
Many firms were exhibiting their new devices, which share the "notch" that is present at the top of the iPhone X. Here's a look at some of the iPhone X challengers.
Hangar18 is the Croatian firm behind the Noa N10, a smartphone with a 6.2-inch display that is larger than the 5.8-inch screen on the iPhone X.
It has a "notch" at the top and the screen takes up a large amount of the front of the device. The smartphone also has a dual camera on the back, like the iPhone X, and a full high-definition screen.
The Noa N10 even has a feature to unlock the phone by scanning your face. The company is calling it "Face ID," similar to Apple's FaceID feature on the iPhone X.
The N10 runs Google's Android operating system and will be priced at around 300 euros ($366) when it becomes available later this year.
Shenzhen Doke Electronics Co. is the firm behind this iPhone X lookalike. The device is not in production yet, but a representative at the firm's booth said it will be later this year.
The device on display even had a print-out of the iPhone home screen because the company did not have a prototype ready.
It runs Android Go, which is a less data-intensive version of Google's mobile operating system.
A Shenzhen Doke Electronics representative said the device will cost $40.
Doogee is another Chinese smartphone maker taking cues from Apple.
The V5 is its flagship offering and sports a "notch" at the top of the phone and a 6.2-inch display.
Doogee has managed to put a fingerprint sensor underneath the screen of the V5, allowing it to have a larger display. It also has wireless charging.
The company has not yet announced a price for the device.
Another phone sporting the "notch" design is the Leagoo S9. It's made by Chinese firm Leagoo and sports a 5.85-inch display.
It runs Android and costs $125.
The Wiko View 2 Pro is not quite a copy of the iPhone X. It does borrow the "notch" design but has its own version, with the notch smaller than Apple's flagship smartphone.
It has features including face unlock and dual camera.
The Wiko View 2 Pro costs 299 euros ($365).
Apple declined to comment when approached by CNBC to do so.