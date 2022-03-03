Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

BARCELONA - Apple's decision to stop selling products in Russia puts pressure on other smartphone makers to do the same, according to analysts.

Apple announced the decision Tuesday along with a number of other actions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All Apple products on the company's online Russian storefront are listed as "unavailable" for purchase or delivery in the country. Apple doesn't operate any physical Apple stores in Russia.

The move "absolutely" puts pressure on rival firms like Samsung to follow, CCS Insight Chief Analyst Ben Wood told CNBC Wednesday. Samsung did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

"It is important that they've made a statement," Wood said in reference to Apple. "They're leading from the front on it," he said, adding that some of Apple's rivals sell significant volumes into Russia.

Apple also said that it has removed Russian state-controlled outlets RT News and Sputnik News from its App Store in countries around the world except for Russia.

The Cupertino-headquartered tech giant is in a "strong position" to be able to take the actions that it has, Wood said. "It is a big player in the technology space and one of the most valuable companies in the world."

The iPhone accounts for roughly 15% of the Russian smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research, which estimates Apple sold around 32 million iPhones in the country last year.

Anshel Sag, principal analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, told CNBC that Apple's move "could force others to follow suit."