    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Markets in Asia decline as dollar firms; Nikkei loses 250 points

    • Asian markets declined on Thursday, tracking losses seen stateside.
    • Global stock markets finished February with losses, with the Hang Seng Index having its worst month since January 2016.
    • The dollar touched a five-week high against a basket of currencies overnight.
    • China Caixin manufacturing data is expected later in the day.

    Asian stocks declined early on the first trading day of the month after finishing February with losses. Declines in the region also tracked sharp losses seen stateside in the previous session.

    The Nikkei 225 declined 1.13 percent, or 250 points, on the first day of March. Automakers, technology stocks and financials traded lower after the dollar pared gains made against the yen in the last session.

    Heavyweight SoftBank Group lost 1.93 percent, Toyota slid 1.24 percent and apparel company Fast Retailing was off 0.78 percent in the early going. Among manufacturing names, Fanuc declined 1.24 percent and Kyocera shed 0.68 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.74 percent. Losses were led by the energy and materials sub-indexes, which fell 1.68 percent and 1.06 percent, respectively. Mining majors were weaker in the morning, with Rio Tinto falling 4.14 percent and Fortescue Metals losing 2.18 percent.

    Oil producers were lower in early trade, following the decline in oil prices overnight: Santos fell 1.29 percent and Oil Search lost 3.38 percent.

    Australia's "Big Four" banks were also weaker in the day, with ANZ down 0.9 percent while its peers recorded slighter losses.

    Markets in South Korea and Thailand are closed for holidays on Thursday.

    Asian markets finished February with losses after a global rout in stock markets earlier that month. The Shanghai composite and Hang Seng Index were down 6.4 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively. That was their worst month in more than two years.

    U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday despite the Dow Jones industrial average advancing as much as 166 points earlier in the session.

    The 30-stock Dow lost 1.5 percent, or 380.83 points, to close at 25,029.20, the S&P 500 fell 1.11 percent to finish at 2,713.83 and the Nasdaq composite edged down 0.78 percent to end at 7,273.01.

    For the month, the Dow and S&P 500 closed lower by 4.3 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively. The Nasdaq closed February down 1.9 percent.

    Dollar broadly firms

    In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, firmed to trade at 90.613 by the end of Wednesday after touching a five-week high in the overnight session.

    The dollar had firmed after new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a positive assessment of the U.S. economy on Tuesday and signaled interest rates could rise more than three times this year.

    Gains in the dollar index also came as the euro slid in the last session, ahead of elections in Italy at the weekend. The currency last traded at $1.2189.

    Against the yen, however, the dollar slipped to trade at 106.64, compared to levels around the 107 handle seen at the end of Asian trade in the last session.

    On the energy front, prices were steady following the overnight drop in prices, after data reflected an increase in U.S. stockpiles. U.S. West Texas Intermediate shed 0.05 percent to trade at $61.61 per barrel. Brent crude futures for May deliveries fell 2.7 percent to settle at $64.73 on Wednesday.

    What's on tap 

    Markets will keep an eye on the release of the Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index later in the morning, after the official manufacturing PMI missed expectations on Wednesday.

    Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:45 a.m.: China Caixin manufacturing PMI
    • 1:00 p.m.: Japan consumer confidence

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---