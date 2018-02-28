Markets in Asia decline as dollar firms; Nikkei loses 250 points

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.74 percent. Losses were led by the energy and materials sub-indexes, which fell 1.68 percent and 1.06 percent, respectively. Mining majors were weaker in the morning, with Rio Tinto falling 4.14 percent and Fortescue Metals losing 2.18 percent.

Oil producers were lower in early trade, following the decline in oil prices overnight: Santos fell 1.29 percent and Oil Search lost 3.38 percent.

Australia's "Big Four" banks were also weaker in the day, with ANZ down 0.9 percent while its peers recorded slighter losses.

Markets in South Korea and Thailand are closed for holidays on Thursday.

Asian markets finished February with losses after a global rout in stock markets earlier that month. The Shanghai composite and Hang Seng Index were down 6.4 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively. That was their worst month in more than two years.

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday despite the Dow Jones industrial average advancing as much as 166 points earlier in the session.

The 30-stock Dow lost 1.5 percent, or 380.83 points, to close at 25,029.20, the S&P 500 fell 1.11 percent to finish at 2,713.83 and the Nasdaq composite edged down 0.78 percent to end at 7,273.01.

For the month, the Dow and S&P 500 closed lower by 4.3 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively. The Nasdaq closed February down 1.9 percent.