Cisco CEO says global economy will be stronger with the US and China working together

In the face of a continuous stream of headlines about a potential trade war between the United States and China, one technology CEO has called for collaboration between the world's two largest economies.

"At the end of the day, the global economy is going to be stronger with the U.S. and China working together," Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins told CNBC Tuesday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

When asked if Cisco's endeavors to build bridges with China could be hampered by protectionist policy coming from the White House, Robbins said: "You have to build relationships with the senior leadership within any customer, within cities you're operating in and within countries — and I don't think you do that based on some concern."