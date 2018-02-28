Palantir investor Ken Langone doesn't want the company to ever go public

Palantir Technologies investor Ken Langone doesn't know when the company will go public, and he's not sure he ever wants it to.

"I don't know and frankly if I had my druthers I would wish they wouldn't," the Home Depot co-founder told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

"What they do, and the way they do it and their mindset on the future, I don't know if the public could accommodate that," Langone said.

The company — founded in 2004 by a group that includes PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel — analyzes vast amounts of data for clients like the CIA, FBI and Department of Defense.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp told CNBC public market investors would be "positively surprised" when the company — once valued at $20 billion — eventually discloses its financials.

While some wonder about what kind of information the company would have to disclose about its sensitive government contracts if it went public, Langone said he doesn't think that would be a problem.

Langone said he first invested in Palantir "five or six years ago."

