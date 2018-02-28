Palantir CEO says investors will be 'positively surprised' at the company's margins   

Palantir, the software maker once valued at $20 billion, has seen its share price marked down by investors of late. But CEO Alex Karp isn't deterred.

In an interview that was airing Wednesday, Karp told CNBC his company is signing on more corporate customers and public market investors will be "positively surprised" at what they see. Palantir is now being used in Fiat Chrysler's North American factories, Karp said, joining a roster of clients that includes Airbus, BP and Merck.

"We have been at this for a while," Karp said. "There are times when people are really over-excited and under-excited."

Founded in 2004 by a group of ex-Stanford students including Karp, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and Joe Lonsdale, Palantir provides software that customers use to import volumes of disparate data, such as spreadsheets and images, into a central database where it can be analyzed and interpreted with maps and charts. The company is best known for providing services to government agencies such as the CIA, FBI and Department of Defense.