More than a year since President Donald Trump threw a wrench into a free trade deal once pegged as the world's largest, remaining countries have finally cemented a new agreement without the United States.

The finalized framework — known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership — gets signed on March 8.

Ahead of that, Trump's administration has been loosely signaling a possible change of heart. But participating member nations aren't waiting around.

"The clock isn't ticking" on the prospect of a U.S. return, Steven Ciobo, Australia's minister for trade, tourism and investment told CNBC on Thursday. He added that existing members "are pushing forward with putting this deal in effect."

All 11 countries "would like to welcome the United States back to the table" but that remains a domestic decision for the White House, Ciobo continued.