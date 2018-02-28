Stocks are on track for their biggest February declines since 2009

Futures were higher this morning, but stocks remain on track for their biggest February declines since 2009. The Dow hasn't posted a February loss since that last month before the post-financial crisis rebound began. (CNBC)



* Cramer's charts reveal that investors' euphoria caused the stock market meltdown (CNBC)

Stocks sold off on Tuesday after new Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested the possibility of four interest rate rises this year, rather than three, in an effort to keep the economy from overheating, sparking anxiety among equity traders and sending U.S. Treasury yields higher. (CNBC)



* Rep. to Powell: 'Do you know when you sneeze, Wall Street crumbles?' (CNBC)

* Powell: Fed members will be taking another look at rate projections (CNBC)

The government issues its second look at economic growth for the fourth quarter of 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index is out at 9:45 a.m. ET. Additionally, the National Association of Realtors is out with January pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Lowe's (LOW) shares fell around 7 percent in premarket trading after it reported earnings per share of 74 cents, 13 cents shy of what Wall Street was expecting. However, revenue and same-store sales topped expectations for the quarter. (CNBC)



* Lowe's to become the exclusive retailer for Sherwin-Williams' paint products (CNBC)



Analog Devices (ADI), Chico's FAS (CHS), Crocs (CROX) and Office Depot (ODP) also report earnings this morning. After-the-bell reports today include Salesforce.com (CRM), Monster Beverage (MNST), Mylan (MYL), L Brands (LB), Box (BOX) and Churchill Downs (CHDN). (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) is buying smart doorbell-maker Ring for more than $1 billion, CNBC has confirmed. The deal would allow the e-commerce giant to expand its home security and in-house delivery services. It previously invested in Ring through the Alexa Fund.