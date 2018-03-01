Cramer's sell-off strategy: This is a great opportunity to buy Amazon   

In a strategy session with callers after the Dow Jones industrial average's several-hundred-point decline, CNBC's Jim Cramer went bullish on the stock of e-commerce colossus Amazon.

"My charitable trust has been buying Amazon. This is a great opportunity to buy it," the "Mad Money" host said on Thursday.

Cramer added that he believed Amazon would remain unaffected by the decline, which was largely spurred by President Donald Trump's plan to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Shares of Amazon closed Thursday at $1,493.45 a share, down 1.3 percent.

Apple, however, was a different story. Cramer warned callers that shares of Apple would likely fall under pressure because the iPhone maker "does big business in China."

"I say wait a few days, let all these traders flip out and we can start buying it again for those who aren't in it," the "Mad Money" host recommended.

Apple's stock took a 1.8 percent hit on Thursday, closing the day at $175 a share.

But Cramer was not so sure when it came to the stock of fellow technology giant and Amazon's FANG neighbor, Netflix.

Shares of Netflix took a big hit during Thursday's trading session before recovering and closing down just 0.34 percent at $290.39 a share.

"Netflix... what can I say? I mean, Netflix is a problematic stock. It's gone up a great deal," Cramer said. "It can certainly come down. It's not necessarily inexpensive, obviously."