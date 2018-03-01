    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's sell-off strategy: This is a great opportunity to buy Amazon

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer calms investors' sell-off fears in a strategy session after the Dow Jones' several-hundred-point decline.
    • Cramer shares his sell-off playbook for the stocks of Amazon, Apple and Netflix.
    A great opportunity to buy Amazon
    A great opportunity to buy Amazon   

    In a strategy session with callers after the Dow Jones industrial average's several-hundred-point decline, CNBC's Jim Cramer went bullish on the stock of e-commerce colossus Amazon.

    "My charitable trust has been buying Amazon. This is a great opportunity to buy it," the "Mad Money" host said on Thursday.

    Cramer added that he believed Amazon would remain unaffected by the decline, which was largely spurred by President Donald Trump's plan to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

    Shares of Amazon closed Thursday at $1,493.45 a share, down 1.3 percent.

    Apple, however, was a different story. Cramer warned callers that shares of Apple would likely fall under pressure because the iPhone maker "does big business in China."

    "I say wait a few days, let all these traders flip out and we can start buying it again for those who aren't in it," the "Mad Money" host recommended.

    Apple's stock took a 1.8 percent hit on Thursday, closing the day at $175 a share.

    But Cramer was not so sure when it came to the stock of fellow technology giant and Amazon's FANG neighbor, Netflix.

    Shares of Netflix took a big hit during Thursday's trading session before recovering and closing down just 0.34 percent at $290.39 a share.

    "Netflix... what can I say? I mean, Netflix is a problematic stock. It's gone up a great deal," Cramer said. "It can certainly come down. It's not necessarily inexpensive, obviously."

    WATCH: Cramer's sell-off strategy session (with a FANG kicker)

    Cramer's sell-off strategy: This is a great opportunity to buy Amazon
    Cramer's sell-off strategy: This is a great opportunity to buy Amazon   

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amazon and Apple.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    NFLX
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...