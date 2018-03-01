Trade chaos at the White House: Tariff announcement now unlikely Thursday as Trump aides spar

No announcement on tariffs today from the White House 33 Mins Ago | 01:45

President Donald Trump likely will not announce new tariffs Thursday as top trade advisors disagree about possible steps the administration could take, a White House official told CNBC.

Instead, steel and aluminum executives will head to the White House for a meeting with Cabinet members and administration staff. Earlier, a White House official told CNBC the president was expected to announce trade actions at the meeting.

The Trump administration has considered significant tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"It's a mess," A White House aide told CNBC. The aide said staffers do now know what is going on and will watch to see what happens in the meeting along with everyone else.

Tariffs on the metals would mark another step in the ongoing push for protectionist policies that helped Trump win the White House. The president has repeatedly thrashed free trade deals struck by his predecessors and has pledged to make trade more fair to the United States.

The tariff issue has pit globalist elements of the White House, like chief economic advisor Gary Cohn, against more protectionist voices, like trade advisor Peter Navarro. The move not to announce trade actions Thursday reflects an ongoing disagreement between the Cohn wing and trade hawks like Navarro, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Last month, the Commerce Department recommended putting heavy tariffs or quotas on foreign producers of the metals. One of the possible options outlined in the report was a global tariff of 24 percent on steel imports.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted that American steel and aluminum industries "have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world."

"We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE!" he wrote.

Steel stocks rose amid reports that Trump expected to make an announcement. They later gave back some of those gains when the White House said not to expect tariffs Thursday.

Here are the industry representatives attending the White House meeting:

John Brett of ArcelorMittal

Dave Burritt of U.S. Steel

John Ferriola of Nucor

Conrad Winkler of Evraz

Lee McCarter of JW Aluminum

Mike Bless of Century Aluminum

Roger Newport of AK Steel

Chester Roush of JW Aluminum

Tim Timken, TimkenSteel

John Bass of Nucor

Jesse Gary of Century Aluminum

John Lapides of United Aluminum

Beth Ludwig of AK Steel

Marcia Miller of ArcelorMittal

Ryan Stenger of TimkenSteel

Todd Young of U.S. Steel

As reports indicated Trump could move forward with tariffs, European Union and Chinese officials considered retaliating by targeting American products with political significance. Officials could take actions related to items like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon or agricultural products.

Retaliation from China, America's largest trade partner, could hit the U.S. economy hard.

Already this year, the administration put tariffs on imported solar cells and certain washing machines.

— CNBC's Kayla Tausche contributed to this report