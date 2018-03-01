    ×

    Markets

    European markets open lower ahead of more Fed comments

    • Following comments from Powell on Tuesday, markets have started to price in a higher interest rate path in the U.S., which is set to ultimately impact firms' costs.
    • Reuters reported unnamed sources stating that the European Commission is set to approve Bayer's bid for Monsanto, in what's set to become the world's largest integrated pesticides and seeds firm.

    European equities open lower on Thursday morning as investors watch out for fresh comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 was was 0.4 percent off with most sectors in negative territory.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Volume
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    IBEX 35
    ---

    In Asia, stocks started the month lower continuing negative sentiment on expectations of a more hawkish Fed. Following comments from Powell on Tuesday, markets have started to price in a higher interest rate path in the U.S., which is set to ultimately impact firms' costs. The recently-appointed chairman is due to speak again on Thursday – a speech that will be carefully monitored by market players.

    In Europe, investors will continue to monitor earnings and data. AB Inbev, Peugeot, WPP, Zalando and Bovis Homes are set to report Thursday morning.

    In other corporate news, Reuters reported unnamed sources stating that the European Commission is set to approve Bayer's bid for Monsanto, in what's set to become the world's largest integrated pesticides and seeds firm. Elsewhere, U.S. regulators have asked Deutsche Bank and other two lenders for information on their relationship with President Donald Trump's son-in law Jared Kushner, according to Reuters.

    In terms of data, there will be unemployment numbers due in the euro zone at 10 a.m. London time and mortgage approvals due in the U.K. at 09.30 a.m. London time.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    WPP
    ---
    UG
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    FTSE
    ---